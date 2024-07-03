Indiscriminate felling of palm trees deplored

The felling of palm trees despite the State government’s fiat in this regard has worried environmentalists in the Delta region.

Recently, the environment protection associations functioning in the delta districts raised their objections when hundreds of palm trees were felled in Nagapattinam district and the neighbouring Karaikal area. Representations condemning the felling and seeking firm action against those involved in the act were lodged with the respective district administrations.

A few days ago, the Thiruthuraipoondi police booked a case against an individual residing in Kunnalur hamlet in Tiruvarur district for felling two palm trees under the guise of ‘carrying out’ development works at the village cremation ground based on a complaint from the Taluk Revenue Officials.

While it was heartening to hear about the legal action initiated against the person who felled the trees without getting permission from the District Administration, M.Rajavelu, Chief Coordinator, Green Needa Organisation, Needamangalam regretted that a bunch of palm trees aged about 5 to 6 years were felled at Pallavarayanpettai near Needamangalam. Though it was claimed that the trees were raised on private land, Rajavelu pointed out that the land owner should have obtained permission from the administration before felling the trees.

Instead of doing away with trees, which have a life span of more than 100 years, he could have sought the help of the environmentalists for relocating them at a safe place with assistance from the district administration.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has urged the Thanjavur administration to ensure that saplings were planted along the recently widened carriageways connecting Kumbakonam with Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur with Mannargudi and Thanjavur with Kumbakonam since several well grown trees were felled to give way for the widening of these roads.