Indiscriminate dumping of garbage continues

November 19, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Litterbugs in Tiruchi’s suburban areas are finding newer places to dump their garbage even as sanitation officials scramble to step up surveillance and fines to combat the menace.

The presence of residential and commercial buildings in suburbs such as K.K. Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur and Panjapur, has increased the amount of solid waste generated here in recent years.

Due to strict anti-dumping rules in inner city areas, many eateries are disposing their waste along the bypass road, and on occasion, also burning it to avoid detection.

“On the instruction of the offices of the Mayor and Corporation Commissioner, we have been following up on illegal waste disposal and fining culprits on the spot. Besides this, highway police videos have also helped us to catch them,” S.N. Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner, Zone 4, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu.

But Corporation sanitation teams are struggling to monitor the stretches of land along the bypass roads effectively, said activists.

As a result, garbage dumps have emerged on plots that are clearly earmarked with boards as ‘Defence Land’, on the stretch between K.K. Nagar and Panjapur. The anti-trespassing notices and threat of strict action against dumpers have clearly not made an impact.

The plots present a sorry sight as the wreckage of an accident-hit vehicle has been added to the heaps of solid waste dumped around the signboards. Further down, cattle and stray dogs can be seen grazing on the garbage.

“We have reduced littering within the K.K. Nagar section by installing green nets and also posting staff to look out for illegal dumping, but the land leading to the Madurai highway [where the Defence Ministry plots are located] is not under our purview. We have notified the Army camp in the vicinity and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials about this problem, as it is getting more rampant by the day,” a senior Corporation sanitation officer said.

The official added that despite nearly ₹5,500 being collected in the past three days as fines from garbage dumpers, many persons continued to defy the rules.

“We have seen people throwing their rubbish while riding on their two-wheelers past the route, especially during nights. Recently we pulled up the driver of a bakery minivan who was trying to offload stale goods on the roadside. Some homeowners in the area also bring their domestic trash here,” he said.