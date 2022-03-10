Indiscriminate dumping of garbage along Konakarai Road turning into a health hazard

Indiscriminate dumping of garbage along the Konakarai Road in Woraiyur has raised apprehension of possible health hazards to the residents in the city.

The Konakarai Road, which connects Woraiyur with Tiruchi-Karur bypass Road, is one of the under utilised roads in the city. The volume of traffic is low on the narrow road.

Since the road runs along secluded areas, the entire stretch of the road is being treated as a garbage dump yard, residents complain. People, who live in urban slums in and around Woraiyur, simply dump the garbage along the road at their will. The entire stretch of the road is littered with plastics, carry bags, milk sachets, paper plates, paper cups, bottles, tyres, tubes and others. It is alleged that discarded and unwanted solid materials such as broken chairs and bottles, pillows, bedsheets, mats and beds are also being regularly dumped.

“It is worrisome that some people use the road to dump trash. The dumping of waste has largely gone unnoticed by the authorities,” says S. Thirunavukarasu, a resident of Woraiyur.

Those participating in funerals at the Konakkarai crematorium, too dump waste. It is alleged that some conservancy workers of the Corporation, instead of transporting the waste being collected from households to the micro compost yards or the Ariyamangalam dump yard, dump them on the sly along the road on some occasions. Similarly, eateries and restaurants functioning in Woraiyur dump the leftovers, leaves and other items on the same road. It is also alleged that meat traders often use the road to dump chicken feathers and unwanted meat during night time.

The local residents say that piling up of garbage, mainly plastic and unsold and waste meat has polluted the environment. The filthy smell that emanates from the garbage troubles the motorists.

“One cannot escape the stench when we travel on the road. Officials of the Corporation have not bothered about the indiscriminate dumping of waste”, said M. Murugesan, a cab driver in Woraiyur, who often use the road.