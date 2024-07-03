Indiscriminate dumping continues at Ayyan Vaikal causing pollution, complain residents

Dumping of garbage on the banks of Ayyan Vaikal near Tollgate No.1 on the outskirts of Tiruchi remains a perpetual problem.

Residents claim that dumping garbage in the canal and the vacant grounds beside it has been continuing for over 20 years. The indiscriminate dumping and the smoke from the frequent fires at the illegal dump were polluting the environment, they complained.

Some residents complained that the garbage from the commercial establishments, including nearby eateries, is being dumped on the canal bank at nights. “There used to be jamun trees along the vaikal and the water used to be clean as well. But now food waste brought in pushcarts is being dumped here at night,” said P. Senthil, a resident.

According to official sources Bikshandarkoil panchayat is home to over 20,000 residents but it has just four tractors to collect the garbage.

The garbage inevitably ends up at Ayyan Vaikal even as a micro compost centre (MCC) situated nearby remains in disuse.

“The MCC was built two years ago, but it was not operational yet. Some of the equipment such as motors and light fittings were stolen from the centre. The centre will be renovated and opened in two to three months,” said T. Shobana, president of Bikshandarkoil village panchayat.

When contacted, R. Sridevi, Block Development Officer, Manachanallur, observed that there was a need to sensitise people against dumping garbage on the canal bank and assured to look into the issue.