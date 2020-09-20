Indiscriminate chopping of trees has environmentalists up in arms

Chopping of trees along Amma Mandapam Road by unidentified people has angered environmental activists in the city. The trees, planted as part of a beautification drive undertaken by the State highways was purportedly removed as it caused inconvenience to residents.
At least four trees in front of an apartment on Amma Mandapam Road were cut off at the behest of residents. It was a violation of norms, said K. Neelamegam, Secretary, Thanneer, a voluntary organisation. “The State highways, around five years ago, undertook ‘Project Treechy’ to add greenery to the highways roads. These residents have felled the trees without understanding its value,” he said.
Mr. Neelamegam said that the authorities, including the State highways, must take action on the violators. “The residents of the apartment said that they hired men to chop the trees as it was interrupting their power supply and the area in front of the apartment was being misused,” he said. He recommended that those who ordered the felling of the trees must be penalised heavily and must be asked to plant at least 10 trees in its place.
He also urged the district administration to set up a complaints redressal committee or a helpline to address similar complaints.
Meanwhile, a senior official of the state highways department, which maintains the trees, said that he will enquire the matter and would take necessary action accordingly.
