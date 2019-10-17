IndiGo to restore morning service in Bengaluru-Trichy sector

IndiGo will launch its second daily frequency on the Bengaluru-Tiruchi-Bengaluru sector from November 16.

It would be a restoration of the morning service on the sector. The airline had recently changed the schedule of its Bengaluru flight to make it an evening flight. This and its decision to suspend its Singapore flights from the city has been rather unpopular. Both the morning flight to Bengaluru and the Singapore flights have been well patronised and had good occupancy ratio.

Flight (No.6E 7236) would leave Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.15 a.m. In the return direction, Flight 6E 7237 will depart from Tiruchi at 9.15 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 10.40 a.m.

The evening flight (6E 7738) will leave Bengaluru at 5.30 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 6.50 p.m. In the return direction, flight 6E 7739 will depart from Tiruchi at 7.30 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 8.50 p.m. The airline would operate a 74-seater ATR aircraft on the sector.

The restoration of the morning flight and the resumption of the Singapore flights, effective October 27, have been widely welcomed. “The restoration of morning flight is good as people from the city can go to Bengaluru in the morning and return by evening after attending their commitments there,” observed M.A.Aleem, senior neurologist and member, Airport Advisory Committee.

He welcomed the airline’s decision to operate flights to Hyderabad from the city from October 27. He urged the airline to consider introducing services to Mumbai and New Delhi from the city. Sources in the airline here indicate that the private carrier would connect one more domestic destination from the city soon.