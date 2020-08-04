IndiGo to operate Tiruchi - Mumbai flight service for a limited period

IndiGo airline will soon be operating bi-weekly flight services on the Tiruchi - Mumbai sector. The flight services would, however, be operated for a limited period from August 14 to 24 providing direct connectivity to the country's financial capital from here.

As per the plan, the airline would operate an Airbus A 320 flight with 186 seats on Mondays and Fridays (August 14,17, 21 and 24) on the Tiruchi- Mumbai sector. The flight would arrive at Tiruchi at 5.45 p.m. and leave for Mumbai at 6.20 p.m., during the four days of its operation, airline sources said. The sources believe that the operation of the service for a limited period could be a trial to ascertain the demand on the sector.

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, IndiGo is operating flight services to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Tiruchi. Three flights were being operated in the Tiruchi - Chennai sector and one service each in the Tiruchi - Bengaluru and Tiruchi - Hyderabad sectors.

A couple of years ago, Jet Airways operated flight services in the Tiruchi - Mumbai - New Delhi sector. However, seven months after it launched operations on the sector, the airline all of a sudden stopped it in the last week of October 2018 citing operational reasons much to the disappointment of travellers in the central region.

Airports Authority of India statistics reveal that the number of domestic passengers movements at Tiruchi airport from April to June this year during the current COVID-19 pandemic period was only 6,918. It was more than 70,000 during the corresponding period in 2019-20 fiscal.