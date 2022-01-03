IndiGo to link Tiruchi with Tirupathi from January 18

TIRUCHI

IndiGo airline will link Tiruchi with Tirupati from January 18.

The airline will operate an ATR aircraft with 72 seats on this sector four days a week - Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Airport Director of Tiruchi S. Dharmaraj told The Hindu on Monday that the slot had been cleared for the airline to launch the service. The flight will leave Tirupati at 5 p.m. and arrive Tiruchi at 6.20 p.m. It will depart from Tiruchi at 6.40 p.m. and reach Tirupati at 8 p.m.

Tirupati will be the fifth domestic destination to get connected with Tiruchi. IndiGo plans to start New Delhi - Tiruchi - New Delhi service from January 10. Now, Tiruchi has direct flights to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The new service will benefit devotee traffic from Tiruchi and other delta districts bound for Tirupati, besides bringing visitors to Srirangam temple from there, said S.A. Mubashir, vice-president, Trichy Tourism Federation.

The new services to New Delhi and Tirupati will increase movement of domestic passengers from Tiruchi airport which handled over 85,000 passengers during April-November 2021, as per Airports Authority of India statistics.