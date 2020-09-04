IndiGo to increase frequency of services to Mumbai

TIRUCHI

04 September 2020 20:41 IST

IndiGo airline which started bi-weekly flight services in the Mumbai - Tiruchi - Mumbai sector last month has announced increase in the frequency to four days a week in this sector.

As per the schedule, the airline will operate the flight services on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from September 9. Presently, it operates on Monday and Friday. The airline would be operating Airbus aircraft in this sector. The flight from Mumbai will depart at 3.35 p.m. and arrive Tiruchi at 5.45 p.m. In the return direction, it will leave Tiruchi at 6.20 p.m. to reach Mumbai at 8.15 p.m. IndiGo also operates daily flights from Tiruchi to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

