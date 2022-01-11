IndiGo launches Delhi-Tiruchi flight service

TIRUCHI

11 January 2022 07:48 IST

Rise in domestic movements at Tiruchi airport expected.

Domestic passenger movement is set to rise further at the Tiruchi airport with IndiGo airline launching a service on New Delhi - Tiruchi - New Delhi sector on Monday.

The airline will operate the new service on this sector on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.Airline sources said the flight from New Delhi will leave the national capital at 5.25 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 8.25a.m. In the return direction, the flight will leave Tiruchi at 2.25 p.m. and reach New Delhi at 5.20 p.m.

In between, the flight will leave for Colombo from Tiruchi at 10.05 a.m. and arriveat the island nation’s capital at 10.55 a.m. It will depart Colombo at 11.55 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 12. 45 p.m. to fly back to New Delhi. The sources said the airline will operate A-320 aircraft with 180 seating capacity in these sectors.

New Delhi has become the fourth domestic destination to have direct connectivity with Tiruchi. The IndiGo airline is currently operating services to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Tiruchi. According to Airports Authority of India statistics, Tiruchi airport handled a little over 85,000 domestic passengers during the period April to November 2021.