IndiGo launches daily service to Delhi

Tiruchi
IndiGo
airline has launched a daily service to New Delhi from Tiruchi, thus providing a long-felt connectivity for passengers in Central region to the national capital. The airline, which launched the service from Sunday, will operate Airbus A-320 flight with 186 seats to New Delhi from Tiruchi via Bengaluru, airline sources said.
As per the schedule, the flight will leave from Bengaluru at 5.40 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 7 p.m. It will leave for Bengaluru from here at 7.35 p.m. and land at 8.40 p.m. The flight will leave Bengaluru at 9.40 p.m. and reach New Delhi at 12.45 a.m., the next morning, said the sources. The connectivity to Delhi from Tiruchi airport has come after a gap of two years.
During February 2018, Jet Airways had launched a daily service on the Tiruchi - Mumbai-Delhi sector. However, the service was suspended in October 2018 due to operational reasons.
