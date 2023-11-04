HamberMenu
Indigo launches daily flight service between Tiruchi and Mumbai

November 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Domestic air connectivity from the Tiruchi International Airport was bolstered on Saturday with IndiGo launching daily flights between Tiruchi and Mumbai.

The direct connectivity to the country’s financial capital from the city will push up the domestic passenger traffic, Airport Director P. Subramani told The Hindu. He said efforts were under way to add services to more destinations from the city, including a direct service to New Delhi.

According to sources, Indigo will operate an Airbus A-320 aircraft with about 180 seats on the Mumbai-Tiruchi-Mumbai sector. The flight will leave Mumbai at 1.10 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 2.55 p.m. It will leave Tiruchi at 3.50 p.m. and reach Mumbai at 5.40 p.m.

Indigo operates direct flights to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Tiruchi. In August 2020, the airline had operated, for a brief period, a bi-weekly service on the Mumbai-Tiruchi-Mumbai sector.

