IndiGo launches Abu Dhabi-Tiruchi service

Published - August 11, 2024 12:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A water cannon salute was accorded to the flight when it landed at the Tiruchi International airport from Abu Dhabi

The Hindu Bureau

A water canon salute being accorded to the IndiGo flight upon arrival at Tiruchi international airport from Abu Dhabi on August 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IndiGo on Sunday, August 11, 2024 launched its Abu Dhabi - Tiruchi - Abu Dhabi service, making it the second overseas destination for the airline from Tiruchi.

A water cannon salute was accorded to the flight when it landed at the Tiruchi International airport from Abu Dhabi at around 6.30 a.m. with 166 adults and three infants on board. The flight left for Abu Dhabi after an hour with 180 adults and four infants on board.

Airline sources said the flights in the Abu Dhabi -Tiruchi - Abu Dhabi sector would be operated on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The flight from Abu Dhabi would leave at 00.55 a.m. and reach Tiruchi at 6.30 a.m. The flight would depart Tiruchi at 7.30 a.m. to reach Abu Dhabi at 10 a.m.

An Airbus A 320 flight would be deployed in this sector. IndiGo is already operating flight services in the Singapore - Tiruchi - Singapore sector daily. 

