ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo cancels Tiruchi-Chennai flights

November 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Private airline IndiGo cancelled its flights on Tiruchi-Chennai sector on Monday citing “operational reasons”. 

The airline operates five ATR flights, each with 78 seats, in the Tiruchi-Chennai sector daily with the first flight departing at 7.50 a.m., second one at 11 a.m., third at 2 p.m., fourth at 5 p.m. and the fifth at 8 p.m. 

Airline sources said four out of the five ATR flights from Tiruchi to Chennai were cancelled on Monday for “operational reasons.” Instead of an ATR flight at 5 p.m, the airline operated an A-320 flight with 186 seats from Tiruchi to Chennai. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US