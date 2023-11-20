IndiGo cancels Tiruchi-Chennai flights

November 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Private airline IndiGo cancelled its flights on Tiruchi-Chennai sector on Monday citing “operational reasons”.

The airline operates five ATR flights, each with 78 seats, in the Tiruchi-Chennai sector daily with the first flight departing at 7.50 a.m., second one at 11 a.m., third at 2 p.m., fourth at 5 p.m. and the fifth at 8 p.m.

Airline sources said four out of the five ATR flights from Tiruchi to Chennai were cancelled on Monday for “operational reasons.” Instead of an ATR flight at 5 p.m, the airline operated an A-320 flight with 186 seats from Tiruchi to Chennai.