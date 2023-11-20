HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndiGo cancels Tiruchi-Chennai flights

November 20, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Private airline IndiGo cancelled its flights on Tiruchi-Chennai sector on Monday citing “operational reasons”. 

The airline operates five ATR flights, each with 78 seats, in the Tiruchi-Chennai sector daily with the first flight departing at 7.50 a.m., second one at 11 a.m., third at 2 p.m., fourth at 5 p.m. and the fifth at 8 p.m. 

Airline sources said four out of the five ATR flights from Tiruchi to Chennai were cancelled on Monday for “operational reasons.” Instead of an ATR flight at 5 p.m, the airline operated an A-320 flight with 186 seats from Tiruchi to Chennai. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / aviation safety / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.