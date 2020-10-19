IndiGo cancels Mumbai flight

IndiGo airline has announced cancellation of its Tiruchi - Mumbai service from October 26 to November 30. The airline is presently operating the service four days in a week.
Airline sources said one service to Chennai from Tiruchi would be cancelled from October 26 to November 30. The airline is currently operating three flights to Chennai from here which would get reduced to two services a day from October 26. The sources said the cancellations have been announced under the airline's latest schedule.
The cancellation of the flights comes amid the runway re-carpeting works currently under way at the Tiruchi international airport. Airport sources said the runway re-carpeting work was presently scheduled between 11.30 p.m. and 8.30 a.m. up to October 24. From October 25, the works would be carried out between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The works aimed at strengthening the entire runway are expected to be completed by December, the sources further said.
