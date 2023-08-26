Indigenous products sales at OSOP stalls in railway stations in Tiruchi Division exceeds ₹1 crore

August 26, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUCHI

Sales of indigenous products at the One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls have exceeded ₹1 crore till date from April 2022. The stalls are at select railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division limits and was established to create supplementary income avenues for local artisans, weavers, craftsmen, potters and other small-scale traders. A little over one lakh locally made diverse range of products were sold during this period.

The OSOP stall at Villupuram railway junction selling Siruvanthadu silks has emerged as the top performing stall in Tiruchi Division followed by the stalls at Thanjavur and Tiruchi railway junction. A variety of products were being sold through these OSOP stalls including Thanjavur dolls, seashell products, organic and traditional food products, terracotta and papier mache, leather products and terracotta and ceramic handicrafts.

The stalls are functioning at stations including Tiruchi Junction, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Velankanni and Vellore Cantonment. The sales at the stall set up at Villupuram Junction exceeded ₹25 lakh to emerge on top in the Division.

The stalls at Thanjavur and Tiruchi Junction generated sales of ₹18.77 lakh and ₹9.35 lakh respectively. The sales at Mayiladuthurai OSOP stall was ₹7.1 lakh while it was ₹5.8 lakh in the case of the stall at Nagapattinam Junction, said railway sources here.

The main aim of creating the OSOP stalls was to create avenues for improving the livelihood of the marginalised sections of the society by offering them opportunities for generating additional income. The stalls showcase distinct types of locally made products made by local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and small-scale traders thereby providing a gateway to railway passengers to buy indigenous products. The sources further said the railways provides a platform through these stalls for sale of indigenous products and the entire proceeds generated through sales goes to the local artisans, craftsmen, weavers and small-scale traders who make them.