Indications of real estate revival surface

There are indications that real estate activity is picking up in the peripheries of the city, owing to the niche patronage for individual houses.

According to realtors, as such, apartments are the only choice for the people intending to own a house in the city. Even so, only those in the higher income group can even think of purchasing new houses in apartments with bank loans.

A two-bedroom apartment with requisite comforts in a decent locality in the city costs upwards of Rs. 50 lakh, and added to it is the maintenance charges charged in proportion to the amenities.

In the post-pandemic phase, the real estate market, according to industry insiders, is showing signs of robust revival due to the pent-up demand, notwithstanding the steep rise in the cost.

In the backdrop of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning laying tough guidelines for conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural purpose, the demand has risen for the already approved plots.

Plots that were unsold in the peripheries during the pandemic are now priced at least 30% more, according to Babu, a builder based in Ariyamangalam.

A 900 sq ft double-bedroom house with basic comforts on a 30 x 40 sq ft plot on the peripheries of the city would altogether cost around ₹ 50 lakh going by the current price of inputs, he said.

A chunk of the buyers are IT professionals who avail themselves of the utility of bank loans of a tenure ranging from 10 to 15 years. Since a number of IT companies are still permitting employees to work out of home, there will be stable demand for the houses, the builders believe.

"There are more enquiries now, and prospective buyers far outnumber the availabile vacant plots. The cost of land obviously rises substantially in such a scenario," Karthick, president of Civil Engineers Association, Tiruchi, said.

While the reduction in the cost of sand up to 50% has helped in enhancing demand for plots and buildings, there was still scope for further reduction in the cost of sand that could reflect in even better growth of the construction and real estate sectors, Mr. Karthick said.