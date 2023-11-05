ADVERTISEMENT

India’s respect has increased globally under PM Modi’s rule: Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai

November 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai, BJP Tamil Nadu state president | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Sunday contended India’s respect globally had increased substantially under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. 

Mr Modi’s nine year rule has touched the lives of even the common man whose quality of life had improved, Mr. Annamalai believed.

Addressing at Manapparai during his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra, he said Mr. Modi had accorded supreme importance to Tamil language, culture and Tamil Nadu in the last nine years. The Prime Minister had been speaking highly of saint-poet Tiruvalluvar and national poet Subramanya Bharathi besides having organised the Kasi Tamil Sangamam. 

The Congress during its tenure since 1947 had been propagating poverty alleviation. However, more people had come below the poverty line over the years of Congress rule, Mr. Annamalai further claimed.

Several free houses and free toilets had been constructed under different schemes under Mr Modi’s rule besides supply of gas cylinders to the poorer sections of the people.

Those who had come together to politically oppose Mr. Modi were running “family-run” parties, he said taking a potshot at the DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party and the Samajwadi Party.

The 26 parties which had united and formed the INDIA bloc all had Prime Ministerial ambitions, he said and wondered how they could run the country. The only aim of the parties under the INDIA bloc was to gain power for themselves and their family members, he alleged. 

Also Read: BJP is rattled by I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s progression: TNCC president K.S. Alagiri

He said the number of TASMAC liquor consumers in Tamil Nadu had risen sharply and wondered how the State and the families could develop as the money was going to those running liquor companies.

The price of milk had risen five times after the DMK came to power over two years ago besides sharp rise in electricity bill, he said.  The DMK was running an “autocratic rule” using the police force, Mr. Annamalai alleged.

