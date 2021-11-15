India’s first Food Museum opens in Thanjavur

It has been established at an investment of about ₹1.1 crore

A Food Museum, said to be the first of its kind in the country, opened in Thanjavur on Monday.

The museum has been established by Food Corporation of India (FCI) in association with Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru, at an investment of about ₹1.1 crore. Thanjavur is the birthplace of FCI as its first office was opened in the town 56 years ago on January 14, 1965 and hence the museum has been established here.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs., Food and Public Distribution System, inaugurated the museum through video conference in the presence of Atish Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director, FCI.

Spread over an area of 1,860 square feet, the museum showcases the evolution process – the transformation of the nomadic hunter gatherers’ to settled agriculture producers leading to the beginning of civilizations. Models of various ancient grain storage methods, both global and indigenous, are displayed at the museum. It depicts the foodgrain production scenario in India and across the globe and the challenges in storage. The journey of the foodgrain from the farm to the consumers’ plate through the FCI is digitally presented.

The museum features state-of-the-art exhibits leveraging various technologies such as projection mapping, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), touch screen kiosk, proximity and touch sensors and virtual reality system. “Live models of foodgrains and farm produce of various countries and maps of States showing their most famous food items along with the recipes are among the attractions. Visitors can also take a quiz at the end to answer 20 questions on the information that they had gleaned at the museum,” a FCI official said.

The museum at the FCI Divisional Office at Nirmala Nagar in Thanjavur will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all working days. Entry is free.

Daljit Singh, Executive Director (South), Sanjeev Kumar Gautam, Chief General Manager, P.N.Singh, General Manager (TN), and K.A.Sadhana, Director, VITM, Devendra Singh Martolia, Divisional Manager, FCI, were present at the museum.