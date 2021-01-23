Indian Welding Society scores a century in technical programmes during pandemic

TIRUCHI

The pandemic period has been conducive for the Indian Welding Society, a leading entity devoted for skill development in the field, to complete 100 programmes on virtual platform, taking the support of other organisations and professional bodies.

Converting the challenge posed by the lockdown into opportunities, IWS partnered with Messe Dusseldorf India, Messe Essen, Fronius India, Centre for Materials Joining and Research, and Indiawelds; and other professional bodies like Institution of Engineers, Indian Institute of Metals, Computer Society of India, and Indian Institute of welding, besides a host of educational institutions and student forums in engineering colleges to pursue its objective of knowledge dissemination effectively during the pandemic period.

These events evoked very good response from participants not only from India but also from USA, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai among other countries.

IWS has also signed Memorandums of Understanding with K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology and Ramco Institute of Technology to offer credit course in welding technology for engineering students, and with PACR polytechnic college to offer an industry based elective in welding technology for its final year students.

"This is being done for the first time”, R Padmanabhan, President (IWS) and Executive Director (BHEL) said, inaugurating the 100 th online technical programme on Thursday. The IWS had, during the last eight months, conducted and co-organised the events drawing experts from all over the globe. Significantly, more than 85 events were conducted without any fee for the participant.

The knowledge sharing exercises, he pointed out will play a large supportive role for the Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan programmes of Government of India to make the country self-reliant, Mr. Padmanabhan said.

V.V. Kamath, Managing Director of Fronius India, said there was novelty in the panel discussions organised on specific themes, bringing togehter CEOs, technocrats on a single platform to discuss the issues faced by the industry.

IWS and Fronius also conducted an all women panel discussion on the eve of Independence day.

N Rajasekaran Hon. Secretary said IWS has also conducted two online courses at heavily subsidised rates for fresh engineers on welding technology. More than 40 young engineers joined the course from all parts of the country. He exuded hope that the information about the online courses that could be accessed at www.iwsevents.com would benefit young minds in large numbers.

Himanshu Gandhi, Vice-President, Fronius India, spoke of the impact of the welders’ skill competition conducted for the workforce of rolling stock companies in India.

A Santhakumari, Hon. Treasurer (IWS), said two flagship events — the India Essen Welding and Cutting Show and concurrent International Welding Symposium during September 8 – 10, 2021 at Mumbai — would be of immense utility to the welding fraternity.

The 100th technical programme that had 190 participants from across the country witnessed Amlan Saha of Fronius India speaking on “Weld overlay solutions for wear protection”.

In his lecture he elaborated on modern high productive advanced overlay methods like hot wire TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas), Tandem TIG, and Cold Metal Transfer.