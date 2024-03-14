Indian Naval Symphonic Band regales audience in Tiruchi

March 14, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Indian Naval Symphonic Band struck a chord with the audience in Tiruchi providing a musical treat and regaling them with their scintillating performance on Wednesday.

It turned out to be a memorable evening for the audience in the packed hall at Morais City watching the band of the Eastern Naval Command comprising a team of 35 highly talented and skilled naval musicians playing carnatic fusion, popular English and Tamil songs besides the Tri-Services Song. The concert lasted a little over an hour.

Commander Manoj Sebastian and Lieutenant Commander J. Padmanabhan were the Principal Conductor and Assistant Principal Conductor respectively of the band at the concert, which started off with the Vande Mataram song arousing patriotic fervour.

Popular Tamil film songs Poove Sempoove, a melodious composition of maestro Illayaraja, and Singapenne by Oscar Award-winner A.R. Rahman received thunderous applause from the audience which was also treated to popular song Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White and Chozha Chozha song by A.R. Rahman.

The concert concluded with the soul stirring and patriotic Tri-Services Song, which received a standing ovation from the audience.

Rear Admiral Brijesh Vashishta, Director-General of Naval Armaments Inspection, Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, and Captain B.R. Ramesh, Principal Inspector of Naval Armaments, Tiruchi, were present. Members of the band were felicitated by Rear Admiral Brijesh Vashishta after the conclusion of the concert.

The band was formed in 1945 with a mere handful of naval musicians. Over the past 79 years, it has come a long way acquiring national and global fame regaling audiences across the country and around the world.

