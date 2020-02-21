Indian Naval Band strikes a chord with audience at IIM-Tiruchi

Producing a rich tapestry that embodied India’s abiding characteristic of ‘Unity in Diversity’, the Indian Naval Band, displayed versatility in musical genres ranging from Western classical pieces to Hindustani classical at the Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) on Wednesday evening.

Orchestrated by Commander Satish K Champion, the band that performs at the India Gate during Republic Day parade and during Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort, New

Delhi, played rock music, Shrek movie theme song, a melodious masterpiece from Bollywood, Michel Jackson’s song and James Bond theme music.

The band played 12 songs and explained each instrument used in the band like the piccolo, flute, xylophone, saxophone and many more in between the performances. The entertaining as well as informative show that struck a chord with the audience culminated with a grand ‘Best of the Band’ song.

Commander Satish, Licentiate in Military Music Examination, and currently the Principal

conductor, explained how the magnificent ensemble formed in 1945 with a mere handful of naval musicians had come a long way acquiring national and global renown.

The band regales audiences across the country, and around the globe — especially during the overseas deployments of Indian Naval warships.

“The Naval musicians, known as unofficial ambassadors of the country”, are trained in using the finest instruments, Commander Satish said.

The band made the evening memorable for the IIM-Tiruchi community, Satish Maheshwarappa, Professor, said, in his thanksgiving talk. The band signed off, playing the national anthem.