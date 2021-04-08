Indian Gaur rescued from well

A female Indian Gaur which accidentally fell into an open farm well at Alagasthirippatti village in Thuvarankurichi forest range on Tuesday was rescued in a joint operation by Fire and Rescue Service and Forest Department officials on Wednesday. The adult animal was subsequently released into a reserve forest.

Forest Department officials said they received information regarding an Indian Gaur having fallen into a 50-feet deep open well on Tuesday morning. The animal was found to be active inside the well which had very little water. Consultations were done with veterinary officials and fire fighters about the operation to rescue the animal.

A couple of veterinary doctors, Manoharan from Coimbatore and Kalaivanan from Theni arrived at the spot later to work out the rescue strategy. However, the operation could not be carried out on Tuesday evening due to poor lighting.

Ahead of carrying out the rescue operation on Wednesday, it was decided that the animal could be lifted only after administering it with a sedative since it was found to be active. The sedative was administered using a tranquiliser gun after which fire fighters entered the well to carry out the mission. A crane was brought to the spot. The animal which was tranquilised was wrapped with a belt and lifted using the crane. The operation lasted over four hours.

The officials said the animal did not have any injury. The rescued animal was examined by the veterinary officers and subsequently released into the Kannuthu reserve forest.