ADVERTISEMENT

Indian fishermen complain of attack by SL Navy

April 05, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly intercepted the fishermen at gunpoint and assaulted them with pipes

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 12 fishermen from Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam was allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing southeast of Kodiyakkarai on Wednesday.

The fishermen were identified as S. Ivas, 25, M. Govendhan, 43, M. Krishnamoorthy, 38, S. Ajith, 27, and S. Mano, 33, from Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal district; S. Sivaguru, 40, K. Govindhan, 36, V. Arumugam, 42, P. Raj, 36, and K. Kaliyamoorthy, 29, from Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district; and K. Karthi, 36, and G. Mejin, 19, from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district.

Sources said the 12 fishermen ventured into the sea from Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal on April 1 in a mechanised boat. Around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly intercepted them at gunpoint and assaulted them with pipes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sri Lankan Navy also allegedly damaged their navigation equipment, water pumps and fishing nets, and took away their mobile phones. The fishermen managed to alert the Indian Coast Guard, who rushed to the spot and administered first-aid to the injured. The fishermen reached the Karaikal coast on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US