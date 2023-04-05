HamberMenu
Indian fishermen complain of attack by SL Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly intercepted the fishermen at gunpoint and assaulted them with pipes

April 05, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 12 fishermen from Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam was allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing southeast of Kodiyakkarai on Wednesday.

The fishermen were identified as S. Ivas, 25, M. Govendhan, 43, M. Krishnamoorthy, 38, S. Ajith, 27, and S. Mano, 33, from Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal district; S. Sivaguru, 40, K. Govindhan, 36, V. Arumugam, 42, P. Raj, 36, and K. Kaliyamoorthy, 29, from Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district; and K. Karthi, 36, and G. Mejin, 19, from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district.

Sources said the 12 fishermen ventured into the sea from Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal on April 1 in a mechanised boat. Around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly intercepted them at gunpoint and assaulted them with pipes.

The Sri Lankan Navy also allegedly damaged their navigation equipment, water pumps and fishing nets, and took away their mobile phones. The fishermen managed to alert the Indian Coast Guard, who rushed to the spot and administered first-aid to the injured. The fishermen reached the Karaikal coast on Wednesday evening.

