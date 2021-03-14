‘Indian business systems strong due to family values’

Indian business systems are better than those in Western countries due to strong family values and culture, P. Kanagasabapathi, Expert Council Member, Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, has said.
Addressing a national-level online conference on ‘Sustainable Business and Marketing’, organised by the Department of Management Studies, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, Mr. Kanagasabapathi said 30% of Indian innovations were made by illiterate or less educated people, thereby strengthening the potential of India to become a global leader in innovation index.
Tulasi Balasubramaniyan, keynote speaker, said in the backdrop of global crises such as climate change, global warming, wildfires and COVID-19, fast-track development through sustainable business models was the need of the hour.
M. Duraiselvam, Dean of Planning and Development, NIT-T, presided over the meet.
The conference served as a platform for entrepreneurs, practising managers and academicians to discuss and deliberate the best business practices and to provide a road map for self-reliant and sustainable business models for India to become competitive in the global marketplace, G. Muruganantham, Head-Management Studies, said.
In all, 55 social science researchers from across the country presented their findings and contributions.
