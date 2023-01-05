India will lead the future of global arts: Padma Subrahmanyam

January 05, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

India is all set to lead the shaping of the future of global arts with its very strong art assets, according to the renowned Bharatanatyam exponent, Padma Subrahmanyam.

Inaugurating a two-day conference on Sangita and Natya Parampara organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and Union Ministry of Education at SASTRA, Deemed to be a University, Thanjavur campus, on Thursday, Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam traced the evolution of dance and classical music in different forms not only in India but also in other parts of the world. She also envisioned the leadership role that the country would play in shaping the future of global arts.

The conference comprises six-panel discussions by experts on thematic topics related to the philosophy of arts, education and arts, technology in arts, art festivals, and others besides cultural programmes by experts in the field of arts.

Over 150 students, scholars, and artists are participating in the conference which is expected to provide critical inputs for a policy roadmap for 2014 in Sangita and Natya disciplines. The National Coordinator, Indian Knowledge System, Union Ministry of Education, Ganti Murthy, Director, Union Ministry of Culture, Subramania Iyer, and others participated, according to SASTRA release.