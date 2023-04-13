April 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

India has today emerged as one of the major arms exporting nations in the world from being considered a biggest importer of arms, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt said in Tiruchi on Thursday. India figured in the list of top 25 nations in the world exporting arms and defence equipment for the first time, Mr. Bhatt said citing a survey taken by the SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) in 2020.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the fourth Rozgar Mela, Mr. Bhatt said India had exported rockets, missiles, patrol vessels and other defence equipment adding that import of many defence equipment had been stopped leading to huge savings to government exchequer. The country had begun manufacturing defence equipment indigenously under the ‘Athmanirbhar Bharat’ mission, he added.

According to him, the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given jobs to over 2 lakh youth in the government sector and the Centre would keep up its promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to youth in the government sector in one year. The first Rozgar Mela was organised in October last year followed by another mela in November with the third mela was organised in January across the country.

The process of providing employment to youth in the government sector was continuing, he said, adding several persons were getting employed in the private sector as well. Many startups had taken off and new MSMEs have opened in the country. The image of India has witnessed a huge change over the years and it was now lending assistance to countries facing natural disasters or crisis. Many foreign nations were keen on forging friendly relations with India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Bhatt said adding this was the greatest change visible in the last few years.

Earlier, the Minister gave away appointment orders to recruits for several Central government services such as Railways, Postal and Department of Higher Education at the Rozgar Mela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the recruits and the gathering through video conference from New Delhi. A total number of 243 candidates participated in the event.