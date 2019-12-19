India Green Energy Award for BHEL plant

The 7.5 MWp Solar Photo Voltaic Plant functioning in BHEL Tiruchi has won for the Corporation Indian Green Energy Award 2019 instituted by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE).

The award in the category 'Outstanding Renewable Energy Generation Projects (Solar) was presented by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, to Anil Kapoor, Director, Human Resources, BHEL, at New Delhi in the presence of Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog, a press release said.

The IFGE is a partnership of committed groups of visionaries and stakeholders from diverse industries and services, for creating a sustainable ecosystem and mitigating challenges and concerns, the release said.

The captive power plant, including photovoltaic modules, power conditioning units, high tension switch gear panels, and the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system were manufactured and supplied by BHEL's Electronics Division, Bengaluru.

The operational life of the power plant commissioned during November 2016 is 25 years.

The solar power plant established on a 25-acre has paved way for substantial savings in energy costs.