INDIA bloc to sound the poll bugle at VCK conference in Tiruchi on January 26

January 25, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The opposition INDIA bloc is all set to launch its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu at the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) “Democracy will win” conference in Tiruchi on Friday.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and CPI general secretary D. Raja are among the leaders scheduled to address the rally, which is billed as the launch of the election campaign of the alliance. Although Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had agreed to attend the conference, his participation looked doubtful in the wake of the latest political developments in West Bengal and Punjab, VCK sources said.

The rally was originally scheduled to be held in December last year but was postponed because of the cyclone and floods in the State. A sprawling ground near Siruganur off the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway has been cleared to host the conference.

Although a small party in the INDIA block, the VCK has taken the lead yet again in bringing together the major parties to set the campaign rolling with a show of unity. It had organised a similar rally in Tiruchi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and set the tone of the campaign. The party is now seeking to play a similar role again.

“The BJP and the Sangh Parivar pose a threat to democracy. The INDIA bloc should win and only then can we save democracy. This is our objective. The conference will highlight the basic tenets of the Constitution – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – as enunciated in its Preamble,” said Thol. Thirumavalavan, party general secretary, speaking to The Hindu on the eve of the rally.

In fact, the gates at the entrance (which resembles old Parliament building) of the venue are named after these principles. Three torch runs symbolising equality, liberty, and fraternity from Chennai, Madurai, and Thanjavur, respectively, will culminate at the venue. The leaders on stage will hold up “special torches of democracy” for a few moments on stage.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were diverting attention from people’s issues by exploiting people’s faith and religious sentiments. The conference will seek to expose their “divisive” politics.

Downplaying the fissures within the INDIA bloc in the wake of the decision of the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party to shun the Congress in West Bengal and Punjab respectively, Mr. Thirumavalavan expressed confidence that the issues would be sorted out amicably. The INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu remained strong without any divisions or discord and the conference would send out the message of unity, he said.