Independents hold the key at Pattukottai

The ruling DMK, which secured the required number of seats to head the recently upgraded Adhiramapattinam Municipality in Thanjavur district, has been left to depend on Independents at Pattukottai Municipality as its electoral alliance failed to garner a simple majority of 17 seats in the 33-member council.

While arch-rival AIADMK bagged 13 seats, DMK got 12 and its alliance partner MDMK one. The remaining seven wards went to Independents. Hence, the role of Independents in the indirect election to the post of Municipal Chairman and Vice-Chairman had become indispensable.

At Adhiramapattinam, DMK bagged 19 out of 27 Wards, AIADMK 2, BJP and CPI one each and Independents 4.

In all four Municipalities in Tiruvarur district, DMK romped home with victories sufficient enough to win the indirect elections to the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman in Tiruvaur, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Koothanallur Municipalities