Independent files nomination for Karur

March 20, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KARUR

An independent candidate filed his nomination papers for the Karur Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of filing of nominations on Wednesday.

N. Nagarajan, 60, filed his nomination before M. Thangavel, Collector cum Returning Officer. Mr. Nagarajan belongs to Sethurathinampuram in Manapparai taluk in Tiruchi district. No candidate from recognised or registered political parties filed nominations on Wednesday.

No nominations were received for the Chidambaram (reserve) constituency. It comprises six Assembly segments in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts.