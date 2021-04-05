Independent candidate ensures continued police protection for aged mother

TIRUCHI

05 April 2021 04:49 IST

V. Annalakshmi, an independent contesting from Srirangam Assembly constituency petitioned Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, on Sunday night seeking re-deployment of police personnel for her aged mother residing alone at Muthalaipatti village.

Annalakshmi's father Veeramalai and brother Nallathambi were murdered by a gang after they fought against encroachments in water bodies in July 2019.

In her petition, Annalakshmi said police protection round-the-clock was being given to her since August 2019 at her residence in Inampuliyur in Tiruchi district and to her mother's house at Muthalaipatti in Karur district.

Advertising

Advertising

Her mother was left alone at Muthalaipatti after police personnel deployed at her residence for protection left on Sunday evening.

Fearing threat to her mother’s life, Ms. Annalakshmi submitted the petition to DIG Annie Vijaya, and refused to leave until follow-up action was taken.

She left in the late hours after confirmation of restoration of police protection to her mother.