Independence Day celebrated with scaled-down grandeur

Collector S. Sivarasu on Sunday hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve ground on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day conducted on a lesser scale in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

Accompanied by P. Moorthy, Superintendent of Police, he travelled on an open jeep and accepted the Guard of Honour of Armed Reserve police personnel. As a symbolic gesture of enjoying the benefits of independence, Mr. Sivarasu released balloons in the air.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, A. Arun, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police A. Radhika and senior officials participated.

Earlier, Mr. Sivarasu presented a State award to Tiruchi district for implementing the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). R. Shankar, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, A. Subramani, Deputy Director (Health), and D. Bhuvaneswari, ICDS Project Diector, received the award.

Mr. Sivarasu also handed over certificates to 323 officials and staff members of various departments for their meritorious services.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions many programmes, including the traditional AR parade, were curtailed. Similarly, instead of bringing freedom fighters and their heirs to the venue to honour them, the Collector visited the homes of a few freedom fighters and presented shawls to them.

At a function held at Tiruchi City Corporation, P.M.N. Mujubur Rahuman, Commissioner, hoisted the national flag. City Engineer S. Amuthavalli and senior officials participated. V. Jawahar, president, District Congress Committee, Tiruchi urban, hoisted the national flag at Arunachalam Mandram.

M.A. Aleem, former Vice-Principal, KAPV Medical College, presided over a function held at Hazarath Natharvali Middle School and hoisted the national flag.