Independence Day celebrated with gaiety in delta districts

August 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety in the Cauvery delta districts, where Collectors hoisted the tricolour flag and distributed welfare measures to beneficiaries.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi hoisted the national flag on the Sports Authority of India campus in Rajan Thottam and accepted the Guard of Honour. Along with Superintendent of Police K. Meena, the Collector distributed welfare measures to 502 beneficiaries at a total cost of ₹14.18 crore and felicitated the best-performing government employees with certificates and medals.

At Sembathaniruppu village in Sirkazhi block, Mr. Mahabharathi, along with Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, participated as special guests in the grama sabha meeting. The Collector stressed the importance, powers, and functions of a grama sabha and listed various government schemes.

Nagapattinam

Collector Johny Tom Varghese hoisted the national flag at the District Sports Complex and accepted the Guard of Honour. He also distributed welfare measures of various departments to 69 beneficiaries at ₹2.22 crore and medals to 121 best-performing officials. Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and government officials witnessed the function.

Mr. Varghese participated as a special guest in the grama sabha meeting held at Kurichi village in Nagapattinam panchayat union. He stressed the need for awareness programmes to keep villages clean without plastics. G. Sukumar, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, hoisted the National Flag at the Vettar River View campus.

Karaikal

Puducherry Transport Minister S. Chandira Priyanga hoisted the national flag on beach road in Karaikal. Alongside Collector A. Kulothungan and Senior Superintendent of Police Manish, the Minister accepted the Guard of Honour from the police and felicitated the freedom fighters and their families. Cultural programmes were organised in which school and college students staged dance performances.

At Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College Of Agriculture and Research Institute, Dean A. Pouchepparadjou hoisted the tricolour flag. S. Sundaravarathan, Registrar, National Institute of Technology-Puducherry, Karaikal hoisted the national flag in the campus premises and addressed the students.