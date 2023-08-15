HamberMenu
Independence Day celebrated in Tiruchi 

August 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services conduct a demo on AR Ground in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services conduct a demo on AR Ground in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

On the 77th Independence Day, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

He accepted the guard of honour presented by the Armed Reserve police personnel and felicitated freedom fighters and their family members with shawls and mementos. He also awarded medals and certificates of appreciation to 445 best performers in various government departments.

Alongside Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, the Collector distributed welfare measures of the departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, TAHDCO, Revenue, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Differently Abled Welfare, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Vazhndhu Kaattuvom scheme, and Labour Welfare to 157 beneficiaries at ₹1.62 crore.

Students perform a dance at AR Ground in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Students perform a dance at AR Ground in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

As many as 715 students from various schools in the district staged dance performances such as Koothu, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniattam, and Kathakali by reenacting the moments from the Indian Independence movement. The Department of Fire and Rescue Services performed a drill with firefighters showcasing their modern equipment to the gathering.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan; Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, N. Kamini; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, P. Pagalavan; District Revenue Officer R. Abirami; Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of various government departments participated in the function.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hoists the national flag at AR Ground in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hoists the national flag at AR Ground in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Before the function, Mr. Pradeep Kumar paid respects at the First World War Memorial in Gandhi Market and later participated in the Jamabandi held at Arulmigu Samayapuram Mariamman Temple. He also participated as a special guest at the Grama Sabha meeting held at Irungalur village in Manachanallur block.

Deputy Mayor G. Divya hoisted the tricolour flag at Tiruchi Corporation Office in the presence of zonal chairpersons, councillors, and officials. She also distributed certificates of appreciation to the students and teachers of Corporation schools. Independence Day was celebrated at the Head Post Office in Tiruchi. Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi T. Nirmala Devi hoisted the national flag and spoke about the services provided by the Department of Posts and its functioning, a release from the Senior Post Master, Tiruchi said.

At TNSTC - Kumbakonam, Tiruchi division office, General Manager S. Sakthivel hoisted the tricolour flag. NSVN Sarma, Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology; M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University; A.K. Khaja Nazeemudeen, Secretary and Correspondent of Jamal Mohamed College, hoisted the National Flag and addressed the students during the Independence Day celebrations in their respective campus premises.

