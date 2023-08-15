ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day celebrated in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts

August 15, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Flag-hoisting, honouring freedom fighters, distribution of gallantry awards and welfare scheme benefits and cultural programmes by school children formed part of the Independence Day celebrations organised by the district administrations of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday.

While Collector Deepak Jacob hoisted the tricolour at the Armed Reserve Police Parade grounds in Thanjavur, Collector T. Charusree unfurled the national flag at a function held on the District Collectorate campus in Tiruvarur.

Superintendents of Police, Ashish Rawat (Thanjavur) and T.P. Suresh Kumar (Tiruvarur) accompanied the Collectors during the ceremonial guard of honour. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thanjavur Range, Jayachandran participated in the celebration at Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, the national flag detached from the rope and fell when it was hoisted at a function held at the Town Hall in Kumbakonam where MLA K. Anbalagan and other important dignitaries participated as chief guests. The defect was set right and the function went on.

Heads of civic bodies, government offices and educational institutions hoisted the national flag as part of the celebrations held on their institution premises.

Six contract sanitary workers received protective gear, uniform materials and gifts worth ₹7,000 each at the celebrations organised by the Municipal Colony Residents Welfare Association, Thanjavur, on Tuesday.

