Independence Day celebrated in central districts

Published - August 15, 2024 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector A.P. Mahabharathi hoisted the National Flag during the Independence Day celebrations at Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi hoisted the National Flag during the Independence Day celebrations at Mayiladuthurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and gaiety in the central districts, with Collectors hoisting the tricolour flag and receiving the guard of honour on Thursday.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi hoisted the national flag on the Sports Authority of India premises at Rajan Thottam and accepted the guard of honour. He distributed welfare measures of various departments totalling ₹14.35 crore to 500 beneficiaries and felicitated 441 officials in government and police departments with certificates and medals.

He distributed shields to students from various schools who participated in the cultural performances during the event. Superintendent of Police G. Stalin was present.

Collector P. Akash inspecting the parade at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the District Sports Complex in Nagapattinam on Thursday. 

Collector P. Akash inspecting the parade at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the District Sports Complex in Nagapattinam on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nagapattinam Collector P. Akash hoisted the national flag at the District Sports Complex. He inspected the parade and accepted the guard of honour. He distributed welfare measures to 40 beneficiaries totalling ₹59.75lakh.

U. Mathivanan, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO); V.P. Nagai Mali, MLA of Kilvelur Assembly constituency; A.K. Arun Kabilan, Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam; and Abhishek Tomar, District Forest Officer, participated. 

Tiruchi / Independence Day

