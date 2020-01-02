INDAM 2020 gets under way at IIM-Tiruchi

The sixth Biennial Indian Academy of Management (INDAM) 2020 conference that got off to a start at the Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) here on Thursday has attracted more than 600 research papers from management scholars of 14 countries.

The three-day conference on the theme ‘Architecting Indian Management Scholarship in the Era of Disruption’ has drawn 650 delegates including experts and keynote speakers from the nation and abroad.

Inaugurating the conference, Deepak Kumar Hota, Chairman and Managing Director - BEML Ltd, emphasised on using disruptive forces as opportunities and to learn and grow from it.

“We should take pride in bringing ‘Indian-ness’ into management education as the world is interested in our market place at present,” Mr. Hota said. Naresh Khatri, Professor, University of Missouri and President of the Indian Academy of Management, termed INDAM as a platform for merger of domestic and international knowledge.

IIM-T Director Bhimaraya Metri said the conference was a two-way opportunity of giving the best to the world and taking the best of the world. Upam Pushpak Makhecha, Professor, IIM- and INDAM 2020 Co-Chair, said the conference will address the contributions of research and academia in coping with the changes due to newer technologies like AI, IoT, and Robotics.

Later in the day, a paper development workshop was handled by Peter Bamberger, Professor and Editor-in-chief of Academy of Management Discoveries. He also chaired a panel discussion on ‘Future Roles of B-Schools and Management Education in India’. Over the next two days the conference plans three keynote addresses by eminent scholars Farok Contractor, Debanjan Mitra and Prof. T. V. Rao. There will be five panel discussions on topics such as ‘High Quality Publishing’, ‘Industry-Academia Interaction in in the Era of disruption’, ‘Policy, Populism, and Global Value Chains’, Executive Education and Indian Wisdom and ‘Global outlook of Indian Industries @75’.

The conference would also provide a platform for multiple workshops on diverse topics such as Social Network Analysis, Structural Equation Modelling, Manuscript Preparation, Bibliometric Analysis and a special workshop on Creativity and Human Mind by Cine Actor Ashish Vidhyarthi on January 4. It would also host a Junior Faculty Consortium and have 98 parallel paper presentations on 21 Research Tracks led by 42 Track Chairs who are established scholars from around the world.

The IIM will also host an exhibition by rural artisans of Tiruchi- KalaiKaatchi in collaboration with Elixir - The Social Responsibility Club of IIM Trichy and a cultural evening with performance from Bharatalaya.