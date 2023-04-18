HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Incubation centre, windmill inaugurated at St. Joseph’s College

April 18, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An incubation centre of the Joseph Start-up Centre (JSC) and a windmill were inaugurated at St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The JSC, under the guidance of its Director Rev. Fr. Berchmans, provides opportunities for students, faculty and entrepreneurs to incubate their ideas and evolve as companies. It has provided space for incubation for 30 students, five faculty members and an incubatee from outside the college.

A windmill developed by A. Alexander, Assistant Professor of Physics, was also inaugurated on the college campus. The windmill can generate 1,000 watts of electricity per hour and the power generated will be used to power a dozen lights and five fans in the undergraduate section of the library building. The college has already installed several solar panels to tap renewable energy sources, according to a communication from the college.

The incubation centre and the windmill were inaugurated by Rev. K. Amal, Secretary, and Rev. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, of the college. The Deans of IQAC, A. Rose Venis and R. Qurshid Begum, were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.