Incubation centre opened at fisheries college

January 11, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A fish processing incubation centre and a training centre-cum-hostel for farmers were declared open at the Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute at Thalainayiru in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the building along with a marine engineering workshop. Minister for Law S. Reghupathy was present. The new infrastructure at the college, functioning under the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, were created at an estimated cost of ₹3.50 crore.

The incubation centre is meant for ventures in value-added fish products. The Minister handed over the document for a memorandum of understanding to an entrepreneur who will be launching a start-up at the incubation centre.

The Minister distributed financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family members of 29 fishers who died in road accidents.

N. Gowthaman, Chairnam, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Board; N. Felix, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University; and S. Balasundari, Dean (in-charge), Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute, were present.

