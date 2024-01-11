GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Incubation centre opened at fisheries college

The incubation centre at the Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute at Thalainayiru in Nagapattinam district is meant for ventures in value-added fish products

January 11, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and Law Minister S. Reghupathy handing over a copy of the MoU to an entrepreneur after opening the incubation centre at the Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and Law Minister S. Reghupathy handing over a copy of the MoU to an entrepreneur after opening the incubation centre at the Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fish processing incubation centre and a training centre-cum-hostel for farmers were declared open at the Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute at Thalainayiru in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the building along with a marine engineering workshop. Minister for Law S. Reghupathy was present. The new infrastructure at the college, functioning under the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, were created at an estimated cost of ₹3.50 crore.

The incubation centre is meant for ventures in value-added fish products. The Minister handed over the document for a memorandum of understanding to an entrepreneur who will be launching a start-up at the incubation centre.

The Minister distributed financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the family members of 29 fishers who died in road accidents.

N. Gowthaman, Chairnam, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Board; N. Felix, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University; and S. Balasundari, Dean (in-charge), Dr. M.G.R. Fisheries College and Research Institute, were present.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fishing industry / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.