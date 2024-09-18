Increased screening helps district authorities to manage TB incidence in Tiruchi

Over 60,000 people have undergone presumptive diagnosis screening for tuberculosis (TB) in Tiruchi district from January to August this year, helping patients to access treatment for the contagious bacterial disease more promptly.

“In 2023, we conducted presumptive testing on a total of 39,993 persons. However, this year, up to August 31, we have screened 63,271. When we screen more, we can help patients access treatment faster,” S. Savithri, Deputy Director Medical Services - TB, told The Hindu.

The DDMS-TB covers public healthcare facilities in 18 blocks (four urban and 14 rural) in Tiruchi district, and works with ancillary units and non-governmental organisations to reach out to vulnerable sections of the population. As of 2023, 9, 90,891 persons in urban areas, and 19,13,985 persons in rural areas were screened for TB.

According to official figures, approximately 3,746 TB cases were reported in the district last year. As many as 2,644 cases have been reported from January to August in 2024, said Dr. Savithri.

Health workers are trained to screen for symptoms of prolonged fever, weight loss, cough and night sweats, which are indicative of TB.

“The bottleneck is with patients who do not take their medicines. We are trying to reduce the stigma attached to the disease, and also counsel patients to maintain their medical regime until the prescribed period, usually six months. TB champions (advocacy workers those who have recovered from the disease) are an important part of our awareness campaigns,” said Dr. Savithri.

The district has reported 120 drug-resistant TB patients.

Health food supplements — containing ingredients such as chana dal, dried groundnuts, dates and eggs — have been made available only to around 376 patients this year under the Nikshay Mitra nutritional support programme, compared to 1,194 persons in 2023.

“We have an outlay of ₹3,000 per patient for six months of treatment, but few donors are willing to offer long-term support. This has been an area of concern for us. Besides this, we also have the ‘F-75’ therapeutic diet plan that has added vegetable fat, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, to give patients an initial energy boost,” said Dr. Savithri.