Increase subsidy on fuel: fishermen

NAGAPATTINAM

Citing the inevitability of depending on deep-sea fishing amid escalation in the cost of diesel and mid-sea attack by Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen in Nagapattinam-Mayiladuthurai disricts have urged the State government to increase the extent of subsidy on fuel as also the annual quota.

Periodic instances of mid-sea attack by Sri Lankan Navy have necessitated this demand by the fishermen owning motorised boats and mechanised trawlers. Also, since last year, the fishermen have been seeking intervention by the State government following an increase in the State VAT on diesel which was followed by a sharp hike in central excise.

The State Government has subsidised the VAT for fishermen, but had not lessened the impact caused by the hike in central excise.

The current allotment of 4,000 litres of diesel per year per motorised boat and 18,000 litres of diesel for mechanised trawlers is not sufficient, a representative of a fishermen organisation in Nagapattinam said.

According to official sources, the demand by the fishermen in Nagapattinam for increase in fuel allotment has been conveyed to the higher authorities.

The frequent stand-offs the fishers operating in Point Calimere area face with the Sri Lankan Navy have strengthened the case for higher allotment of diesel, Kumar, who operates a mechanised trawler said.

According to officials, fishers have been instructed to carry Auto- Identification System enabled-Gl’S devices in their boats to facilitate easy tracking. Fisherfolk have been strictly instructed not to breach the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), but some continue to lose track of their location mid-sea and face unsavoury situations.

The State Government must prevail upon the Central Government to scale up the subsidy support on account of fuel to the fishermen in Tamil Nadu for deep sea fishing, under the Central Scheme: Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the fishermen in the district emphasised.

The scheme aims to enhance fish production to 220 LMT with an investment of over ₹20,000 crore in next five years, and provides insurance coverage for fishing vessels for the first time.