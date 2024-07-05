‘Increase platform length at Adirampattinam station and extend stoppage time of trains’

The Adirampattinam Train Passengers Welfare Association has urged the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities to make safety-related improvements at the Adirampattinam railway station in Thanjavur district.

One of the issues raised by the association is to increase the platform length at the station to accommodate superfast trains.

In a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, association secretary Abdul Razak said the current platform length at Adirampattinam station was inadequate to handle superfast trains. Though this request had been made multiple times, action had not been taken, he said. To ensure smooth operations and for the safety of passengers, it was essential to extend the platform to accommodate these trains.

Mr. Razak said the surface of the platform was broken at several places and its edges were shaking posing a danger to passengers, especially at night. The railway authorities should immediately repair it. The association has sought the installation of a digital clock at the station to help passengers keep track of time and manage their schedule accordingly.

Another demand was to extend the stoppage time of trains from one minute to three minutes at the station to facilitate smoother boarding of passengers and thereby enhance passenger safety. The current stoppage duration of trains was challenging for many to board the trains due to passenger rush. The dense bushes on both sides of the station should be cleared, the association said.