Increase kuruvai cultivation areas in delta districts, officials told

Agricultural Commissioner Apoorva on Sunday asked the officials of the Agricultural Department in delta districts to take steps to increase the paddy cultivation area during the kuruvai season by using the benefits of a special package for cultivation.

Presiding over a meeting of Joint Directors of Agriculture and senior agricultural officials of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore held here, she said that ₹78.67 crore had been earmarked for the Delta Kuruvai Cultivation Special Package Scheme 2024. Under the package, about 2,000 tonnes of paddy seeds would be distributed for cultivation on about one lakh acres. The seeds would be provided through Agricultural Extension Centres at 50% subsidised rates.

Ms. Apoorva said that farmers would be provided with micronutrients, bio-fertilisers, zinc sulphate, and gypsum at 50% subsidised rates. They would be provided with quality seeds at subsidised rates. The package provides for various farming equipment and drones to be distributed to farmers at subsidised rates. The scheme was aimed at increasing the area of cultivation as well as paddy production. Hence, the officials should identify the beneficiaries of the package. Moreover, all possible areas should be brought under kuruvai cultivation.

She said that the benefits should reach the targeted farmers. Certified seeds and micronutrients should be distributed to farmers on time. Mechanisation of farming activities and mechanised paddy transplantation should be promoted. Farmers should be encouraged to go for a fine variety of paddy cultivation.

The Agricultural Commissioner said that while implementing the kuruvai special package, the officials should start preparatory work for the samba cultivation.

B. Murugesh, Director, Agriculture, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior officials participated at the meeting.