‘Increase coaches in Mayiladuthurai - Salem express train’

The Rail Passengers Association, Mayiladuthurai, has requested the Southern Railway administration to increase the number of coaches in the Mayiladuthurai - Salem - Mayiladuthurai express. The train is being operated with eight MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) coaches which was not enough, the association said.

In separate representation to the Southern Railway General Manager, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi and Divisional Railway Manager, Salem, the association president S. Mahalingam said three passenger trains -- Mayiladuthurai- Tiruchi; Tiruchi - Karur and Karur - Salem -- were combined and introduced as Mayiladuthurai Salem express some time ago with 12 conventional ICF coaches.

The express train had good patronage and was overcrowded from day one. Just as the association was thinking of requesting the railway authorities to increase the number of coaches to 19 or 21, the train came to be operated with only eight MEMU coaches on this route with effect from June 7.

“Eight coaches are not enough for this train and will never serve the passengers. This train will definitely lose the patronage in future”, Mr. Mahalingam said, adding that the seats were not at all comfortable for a long journey. Considering the above facts the Southern Railway administration should take immediate action to increase the number of coaches to 20 for the time being and make the Southern Railway “passenger friendly,” he said.

