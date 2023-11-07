HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Income Tax officials search house of T.N. Minister E.V. Velu’s associate in Tiruchi

The search at the businessman’s house comes on the heels of searches by the I-T Department at properties belonging to, and linked with Minister Velu, in Tiruvannamalai and Karur, last week

November 07, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Income Tax officials searched the house of a businessman in Anna Nagar in Tiruchi on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Income Tax officials searched the house of a businessman in Anna Nagar in Tiruchi on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officers of the Income Tax (I-T) Department, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, conducted a search at the house of a businessman in Tiruchi, who is reportedly associated with T.N. Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu.

ALSO READ
BJP is daydreaming about reining in DMK through raids: Stalin

Accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, a team of nearly 10 officials from the I-T Department arrived at the house of Manapparai Swaminathan on Kannadasan Street, Anna Nagar, in Tiruchi city, around 9.30 a.m., sources said.

According to sources, Swaminathan, a financier-cum-businessman, is said to be an associate of Mr. Velu.

The searches at his house in Tiruchi come on the heels of simultaneous searches launched by the I-T Department on November 3, 2023, at educational institutions and other properties linked to the Minister in Tiruvannamalai. The officials, on the same day, also brought under the scanner, the premises of some of the contractors dealing with Mr. Velu’s portfolio, and persons associated with him, in Karur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.