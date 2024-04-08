GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Income tax department seizes ₹3.29 crore

April 08, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Income Tax department has seized ₹3.29 Crores here on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a press statement isssued by the district administration here, the unaccounted cash was seized during checks conducted at multiple places.

On Saturday, ₹50,00,000 was seized in Tiruchi east constituency, and ₹1,50,00,000 was seized in another place from the same constituency.

On Sunday, ₹1,29,09,850 was seized in Tiruchi west constituency.

A total of ₹3,29,09,850 was seized by the IT department on the two days, the release said

